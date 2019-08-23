DANSVILLE — John Richard Chasey, 34, passed away Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in Rochester, N.Y. on Oct. 19, 1984, the son of Richard and Donna (Wiseman) Chasey. He was predeceased by his father, Rich; he was also predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Robert (Colleen) Wiseman; and his paternal grandparents, Marion (Frank) Brock.

John was a 2002 graduate of the Dansville Central School; he went on to Alfred State College to study computers. He enjoyed physical fitness and keeping his body in shape.

John was loved by his mother, Donna Chasey; his brother, Brian (Marcy) Wing; his niece, Claire Wing; his nephew, Robbie Wing; his aunt, Robin (Mike Masten) Hettrick; his uncles, John Wiseman, and James (Nikki) Wiseman, Don (Barb) Chasey; and several loving cousins and many friends.

Services will be private for his family. Arrangements by the Hindle Funeral Home Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to a charity of your choice.