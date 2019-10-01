Raymond McLoud was reunited with his beautiful wife, Jane L. McLoud September 27, 2019. Now they will be together for eternity.

Friends and family are invited to call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Weldon Funeral Home, 102 East Main St., Penn Yan. Burial will be at Second Milo Cemetery after the calling hours.

Raymond was born on March 16, 1933, to Sarah A. Northrup and Harry McLoud. Throughout his life, he was a jack of many trades and enjoyed playing country music.

Ray treasured his home and his family more than anything. His love for his wife and family was known by anyone who knew him.

Raymond married Jane L. Griner Feb. 12, 1977. Their love and devotion was shown time and time again throughout their 41 years of marriage.

They will be loved and forever missed by their two children together Kevin (Erika Holland) McLoud and Sarah (Justin Coats) Gaylord, as well as Jane’s children, Barry (Rose) Kerrick, Donna (Don) Henderson, Jeff (Donna Sue) Kerrick, Maynard (Patty) Kerrick, Kelly (Lou) Smith, and Bob Kerrick.

Raymond was predeceased by his five children, Raymond (Jr), Edgar, Harry, Willard (Bill), and Howard McLoud. Between the two, they had many extended family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.