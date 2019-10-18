Duane R. “Papa” Towne, 86, of Citrus Springs, Florida passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 after a valiant battle against cancer.

He was born in Dansville, N.Y. on January 17, 1933 to the late Frank and Mildred (Carney) Towne. Duane was predeceased by his loving wife, Randa (Miller) Towne; brothers, Oliver and William; and sisters, Violet Walther and Bette Griese.

After graduating from Dansville Central High School, Duane enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served as a Senior Radio Operator. He loved sharing stories about his time while stationed on the island of Adak, Alaska. After Duane’s tour was complete, he worked as a Lithographer in New York, Minnesota, and in Florida before retiring to spend time with family. He was a loyal member of the American Legion. His greatest enjoyment was coaching. Duane was a Little League coach for many years in his hometown of Dansville. After moving to Florida, he spent countless hours as a Volunteer Coach and the biggest supporter of the Lecanto Lady Panther Soccer and Volleyball teams.

Duane is survived by sons Stephen (Teresa) Towne of Dover, Delaware; Jason (Laura) Towne of St. Augustine, Florida, and Kevin (Cynthia) Towne of Citrus Springs, Florida as well as grandchildren, Erik (Victoria), Matthew, Ryan, Alexandra, Sarah, and Brenna, great grandson Owen and great granddaughter Elizabeth. Duane is also survived by brother -in-law, Ralph Wolfanger, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob and Aletha Guy and many nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service with Full Military Honors will be held on October 19, 2019, at noon, at Oaklawn Cemetery, West Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any donations be made to the Lecanto Girls High School Soccer/Volleyball programs.