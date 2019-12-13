DANSVILLE — Joseph W. “Joe” Chase, 64, passed away at home unexpectedly Friday evening (Dec. 6, 2019).

He was born in Dansville on April 18, 1955, a son of William and Barbara (Alverson) Chase. He was the longtime companion of Denise Jakubaszek, who survives.

Joe was a retired carpenter from Local # 85 Carpenter’s Union. He was a member of the Dansville Fish and Game Club, the Big Dick’s Club of Dansville Men’s Fast Pitch Softball League. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, time spent with family. He was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills.

Surviving in addition to Denise and his parents, Bill and Barb Chase, are two sons, Joshua Chase and Jason Chase; stepchildren, Jade and JoJo LaForce, and Robbie Boss; siblings, Diana (William) Shutt, Brenda Chase and Stephen (Nancy) Chase; several nieces, nephews, cousins and his best friend, Keith Gardner.

Friends may call Thursday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. A memorial celebration will be held following calling hours at the Union Hose Club Rooms. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joshua and Jason Chase, c/o 10 VanCampen St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437.