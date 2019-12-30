Avoca, New York



December 23, 2019

Avoca, New York

December 23, 2019

“I was born in Dove Creek, Colorado on July 8, 1944 to George and Freda Parker. Here’s a secret: My birth certificate states I was given the name of Harold Waine Parker; but I was nicknamed Pete before I ever left the hospital and have been called Pete all my life.

My heart was opened to what a true, lasting friendship and love is when I met Sandy Clymo. We were married Dec. 5th, 1980 and recently celebrated 39 years together of experiencing life and loving each other. We have been blessed with a bond that will last throughout eternity. She is my “forever love”.

My parents pre-deceased me. My four siblings consist of a twin brother who was still-born; and my sisters, Dixie, Geneva–deceased, and Donna.

I deeply love and am grateful for the four children I brought into this world: Billy; David; Jacque (Loren), and grandson Trey; and Shantel (Josh), and grandchildren, Caleb, Abby, Luke, Annie, Liam, and Sophia. I love you so very much.

I also deeply love and am blessed to be “adopted by heart” by other relatives as ‘Dad’ to Chris; Buzzy (Kim); Cheryl (Ken); and as “Papa” to Heather (Matt), Brandon, Keith, Cheyenne (Patrick), Bryan, Jimmy, Dusty, Trey; and my great grand-children Mason, Cassie, Lilly, Riley, Preston, Landon, and Savannah, all of whom I love beyond measure as my children and grandchildren. There are others who aren’t my relatives that ‘adopted’ me as their dad – and I love them too.

I have loved and am close to all my family members and also Sandy’s family who became mine. I have been blessed through the years with many friends who I hold dear and am so grateful for each one.

I served in the US Army from 1963 to 1969, stationed in Alaska during the Vietnam War. Some of my work career experiences were as a police officer, restaurant owner, farmer, mechanic, miner, truck driver, and an oil field worker. I have volunteered as one of the coordinators in Amarillo, TX for the Hands-Across-America movement that took place in the 80s, was a CB operator known as “Trader” while a truck-driver and then later as a home-base helping those in need. I am a member of the American Legion, and the Christian Motorcycle Association local team.

I’ve enjoyed tinkering with wood projects. I love hearing and sharing jokes, pulling pranks, and making people laugh. I also love a good card trick. My favorite color is yellow. I love jalapeño peppers with almost any food, at any time of day. My all-time favorite Bible verses are in 1st Corinthians 13. I love listening to classic Country Songs, but my favorite songs are of God’s promises in “Power in the Blood”, “At Calvary”, “Mansion Over the Hilltop”, and “I’ll Fly Away”.

I experienced the deep abiding love of God when I received Jesus as my Lord & Savior in 1972, then rededicated my life to the Lord in 2015. Although I will be sad to give up my earthly home, I will be residing and rejoicing in Heaven with the One who Created me, my Savior and Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ.”

– Pete

A Celebration of Life service with military honors was held at Wallace Wesleyan Church on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with arrangements provided by the Avoca Funeral Home, and Pastor Bill Spencer officiating.

From the family of Pete Parker: No matter how difficult Pete’s life was, he was such a sweet, generous, fun-loving man. He had such a huge, tender heart, and loved us all so easily with open arms. Words have not been created yet to adequately describe how deeply we miss him.

Donations in Pete’s memory can be made to one or more of these wonderful organizations:

Family Life (fln.org), PO Box 506, Bath, NY, 14810,

Wallace Wesleyan Church, 61145 SR 415, Avoca, NY, 14809, or

CareFirst, (carefirstny.org) 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870

Online condolences or remembrances of Pete are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.