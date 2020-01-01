Penn Yan — MSG Richard J. Russell (Ret), 79, passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness, on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11 at the First United Methodist Church, 100 N. Main St., Canandaigua. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Rte. 96A, Romulus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 100 N. Main St., Canandaigua, NY 14424.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Devereaux Russell; four children, Gordon Russell, Renee (Steve) Gentz, Derek Russell and Kevin (Christina) Russell; three step-children, Kerry (Chuck) Hoffman, Tom (Sara) Eskildsen and Kate (Matt) Nelson; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Sue Russell. He was predeceased by his brother, Bruce Russell.

Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.