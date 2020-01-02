Newfield — Robert L. Smith, 77, of Newfield, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca with his family by his side.

There will be a Celebration of Life from 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Loyal Order of Moose in Ithaca.

Born in Binghamton on June 12, 1942, he was the son of the late Robert and Helen (Best) Smith. He retired from PepsiCo after 30 years, then went on to work part-time for Napa Auto Parts.

Robert served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Loyal Order of Moose, both of Ithaca. In his free time, he was an avid reader, enjoyed watching sports, and loved spending time with his family and close friends, Fran Martak and Don Cacciotti.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Brenda (Edwards) Smith; children, Bobbi (Tony) Cirulli, Tammy Quick (Phil Westmiller); sister, Ann Robinson; grandchildren, Ashley (Corey) Irwin, Alyssa Brown, Dylan Cirulli ("toast to toast, Poppy"); great-grandchildren, Lydia Irwin, twins expected in June, Evalynn Brown; sister-in-law, Sherry Edwards (Amy Williams); brother-in-law, Bill Edwards (Sue); many nephews; one niece; and his beloved cat, Ani.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newfield Public Library or charity of choice.