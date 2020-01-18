Penn Yan— Emogene Sisson Enos, loving wife of 67 years to Harold Enos, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, January 14, 2020. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Weldon Funeral Home. Donations can be made to Keuka Comfort Care, Milo Center Methodist Church, or Lake Keuka Community Baptist Church.

Emogene was born Oct. 5, 1931 in the Town of Milo.

She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mildred Sisson; brothers Robert, Clyde, and Alan Sisson; and sister, Irene Jones.

She is survived by husband Harold; son, Steven (Marilyn) Enos; daughters, Cynthia (Gary) Bradley and Pamela (Donald) Moyer; grandchildren, Nichole, Kristin and Sean Enos; Nicholas (Lauren), Michael (Megan), Kaitlyn and Andrea Bradley; great-grandchildren Cayden Enos, Emma, Owen, Walter; and Grayson Bradley.

Emogene graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1949 and then went on to Freeman’s Business School. She worked many years in the Yates County Treasurer’s office and as a Deputy Treasurer. Then she worked several years as the Deputy Milo Town Clerk before becoming the Milo Town Clerk until she retired. After retiring she volunteered at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and Keuka Comfort Care doing what she was so good at — taking care of others. She was always kind and had a quick wit.

You could always count on being greeted with a warm smile. Outside of always making time for her family, Emogene enjoyed their winters in Zepherhills, the New York Mets, golfing, reading, crocheting, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.