Patrick J. Maloy, 58, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 surrounded by his family at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester.

Calling hours will be held at the United Methodist Church in Penn Yan from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. A time of remembrance will follow.

He was born Nov. 14, 1961 in Penn Yan to Kenneth and Diane Maloy. He graduated

from Penn Yan Academy in 1980. He competed in wrestling, football, and lacrosse. He received his degree in Animal Husbandry from Alfred State in 1982. He married his high school sweetheart, Ellen Maloy (Glazier), in 1983 and they had five beautiful children: Gwen (Craig), Kailey (Colin), Shea, Owen, and Brianne. He was the proud grandfather of three granddaughters, Adrienne, Emily, and Lucy, whom he loved very much. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and completed Air Assault School. He was active in his church and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and a good Guinness.

He is survived by his wife, children, parents, and two siblings, Michael (Julie) and Lori.