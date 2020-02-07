Betty Rumsey of Bath, NY passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5th at home under the care of hospice.

Betty Rumsey of Bath, NY passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5th at home under the care of hospice. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, William Rumsey; three children, Robert Parker, Richard Parker and Marilynne Frisina; three grandchildren, Joseph Parker, Brett Parker and Anthony Parker; three sisters, Barbara Buckley, Mildred Stock and Louise Osborne as well as several great grandchildren. At her request there will be no services. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.