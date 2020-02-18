Penn Yan— With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Judith A. Kramer on February 12, 2020 at age 72. She left us while sleeping peacefully at the Wilmot Cancer Center in Rochester after a long fight with cancer.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Anthony Funeral Chapels, 2305 Monroe Ave., Rochester. A funeral service and celebration of Judi’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Norton Chapel, 411 Lake Ave., Keuka Park.

Judi was the beloved wife of Bill for 44 years; cherished mother of Chrissy and Will (Jean-Paul LaClair); and proud grandmother of Allie.

She is predeceased by her grandson, Garrett; and her parents, Harold and Marcella Strassner. Judi is survived by her brother, Harold Strassner (Dawn); cousin, Fred Zah (Alice); nieces, Donna Chapman, Linda Root, and Judi Petralia; and close friends, Karen and Rick Qualdieri and Teresa Miller.

