Branchport — Edward J. Volz, 58, of Branchport, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Townsend Wood & Zinger Funeral Home, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 am

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church in Prattsburgh. Inurnment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Prattsburgh. Memorial donations may be made in Ed’s memory to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 PreEmption Rd., Geneva, N.Y. 14456 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Ed was born in Penn Yan Feb. 23, 1961, the son of the late William J. and Nellie (Socola) Volz. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ed was an avid outdoors man and conservationist, with a passion for hunting. He was a great steward of his home and property, which brought him immense joy. Ed held firm to his beliefs and could be very opinionated at times.

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Patricia C. (Erdle) Volz; children, Clifford (Katelyn) Volz of La Fargeville and Courtney (John) Hollowell of Branchport, step-son, Ryan Griffiths of Penn Yan; granddaughter, Delilah Volz; siblings, Judith (James) Willing of Branchport, Barbara (Cornelius) Jensen of Branchport, and William (Dorothy) Volz of Keuka Park; and several nieces and nephews.

