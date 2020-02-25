Penn Yan — Cindy Lou Ovens, 67, of Penn Yan, entered the gates of heaven while surrounded by her loving family Friday, February 21, 2020 at Unity Hospital in Rochester.

Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Townsend Wood & Zinger Funeral Home, 201 E. Elm St. Penn Yan. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the First Baptist Church of Penn Yan, 224 Main St., Penn Yan. Interment will be held at a later date at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cindy’s memory to the First Baptist Church of Penn Yan or to the Family Life Network, P.O. Box 506, Bath, N.Y. 14810. To honor Cindy’s life, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness to spread the joy that she shared with us everyday.

Cindy was born in Penn Yan Feb. 26, 1952, the daughter of Donald R. and Beverly J. (Ryder) Hall. Cindy earned her nurse’s aide certification as one of the first students at the Penn Yan Manor. She also worked for many years as the dental receptionist at Rushville Health Center.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Stanley J. Ovens; children, Brian Ovens, Donald (Kathleen Kronauer) Ovens, and Kimberly (John) Hassett; granddaughter, Leah Ovens (daughter of Don and Kathleen); her mother, Beverly J. Hall; brother, Richard (Robyn) Hall; nephews, Steven (Keegan) Ovens and Brad Ovens; cousins, Terry (Darren) Divine, Mike Ryder and Lisa Ryder Drommer; brother-in-law, Stewart (Marge) Ovens; and sister-in-law, Lee Ann (Brad) Braman.

She was predeceased by her father, Donald R. Hall Sept. 5, 2019.

Cindy loved crafting, almost as much as her family. She could frequently be found in her sewing room, creating special cards, handmade quilts, and most recently cute outfits for her lovely granddaughter, Leah.

Cindy could take an everyday t-shirt and turn it into a lasting memory. When her children were young, she created Halloween costumes and clothes for them to enjoy. Once, she even made t-shirts for all of Brian’s classmates and teachers. She not only shared love with her children and grandchild, but also with the many children she cared for while her own children were young. As much as Cindy loved her human family, her beloved cats, George and Gracie also held a special place in her heart.

Whenever you entered her home, you were instantly made to feel a part of the family. She was a great cook and loved to try new dessert recipes, many of which were shared on her Facebook page. In addition to her family life, Cindy was a valued member of the Penn Yan First Baptist Church. She was frequently found in the church kitchen, helping to host many church receptions with a smile. Cindy held her many dear friends close to her heart. Whether it be crafting together or cruising through the Bahamas, they shared many laughs and happy times. If they saw each other each week, or more infrequently than that, she always cherished her friendships.

