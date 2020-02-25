Penn Yan — Shirley M. Sisson, 84, of Penn Yan, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Penn Yan Manor.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Townsend-Wood & Zinger Funeral Home, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan. Shirley’s funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Milo Center United Methodist Church, 1421 Milo Center Rd, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

She was born in Penn Yan on May 18, 1935 the daughter of the late Harold J. and Ruth A. (Thayer) McMaster.

Shirley was a homemaker, but in her younger years she worked seasonally in her father and uncle’s vineyards. She was an avid gardner. Shirley had extensive flower gardens and took a lot of pride in maintaining them. She was also a member of the Milo Center United Methodist Church.

Surviving are three children, Gail (Mark) Morehouse of Branchport, Joseph (Lori) Sisson of

Jonesboro, Tenn., and Thomas Sisson of Ballston Spa; five grandchildren, Benjamin Morehouse, Angela Sisson, Kayla (Zach) Norton, Andrew Sisson and Matthew Sisson; a sister, Esther Rector of Penn Yan; and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Clyde Sisson in 2005.

To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit townsendwoodzinger.com