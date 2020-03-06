Richard C. Loucks Sr. passed away on Sunday, February 29, 2020 at home.

Richard C. Loucks Sr. passed away on Sunday, February 29, 2020 at home. He was born January 4, 1934 in Rathbone, New York to the late Alonzo and Ethel (White) Loucks.

Richard loved going to the casinos, enjoyed spending time with his animals, was a fan of the New York Mets, and enjoyed spending time with his family and listening to country music.

Richard is survived by his eight children, Richard (Sharon) Loucks of Campbell, Randall Loucks of Cameron Mills, Ronald Loucks of Cameron Mills, Ronda (Brian) Grant of Cameron Mills, Rex (Shirley) Loucks of Campbell, Roxanne (David) Thompson of Savona, Russell Loucks of Cameron Mills and Rebecca (Mike) Bansickles of Jasper. Two brothers, five sisters, several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded by wife Inez Loucks and his son Rodney Loucks.

Family and Friends were invited to visitation on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 12 pm to 2 pm at Fagan’s Funeral Home in Bath with Funeral Service following at 2 pm. Burial will be held at the Town Line Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Richard’s name to Cameron Volunteer Ambulance in Cameron,

New York.