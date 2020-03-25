Dundee — Joseph H. Martin, age 63, of Dundee died Sunday March 22, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his family at his side.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be no prior calling hours; and a private graveside service for immediate family only will be held in Gravel Run Mennonite Cemetery, Ray Crosby Rd., Dundee. A memorial service will be held in the future on a date to be announced when allowed.

Joseph was born June 11, 1956 in East Earl Township, New Holland, Pa., the son of Eli S. and the late Mary B. (Hoover) Martin. On March 1, 1979 he married the former Vera Z. Martin. Mr. Martin was a retired self-employed produce farmer, having owned his own farm in Dundee. He was a member of the Gravel Run Groffdale Conference Old Order Mennonite Church.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Vera Z. Martin at home; two sons, Irvin and his wife Lisa (Newswanger) Martin, and Lewis and his wife Karen (Zimmerman) Martin, all of Penn Yan; two daughters, Ellen, wife of Nathaniel Hoover of Penn Yan, and Norma, wife of Michael Horning of Geneva; his father Eli S. Martin of New Holland, Pa.; a brother, John H. and his wife Verna (Wenger) Martin of Dundee; eight sisters, Etta H. Martin of New Holland, Lydia H., wife of Raymond W. Shirk of Ephrata, Pa., Sara H. wife of Melvin K. Sauder of Latham, Mo., Rachel, wife of Raymond H. Hoover, and Ellen, wife of Titus H. Shirk, both of Dundee, Ruth H. Martin, Lucy, wife of Nathan B. Nolt, and Lucinda Martin, all of New Holland; 17 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his mother he was predeceased by a brother, Ivan H. Martin.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee.