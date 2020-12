Obituary: Derry Anne Jensen

Penn Yan

Derry Anne (Ahearn) Jensen, 68, passed away suddenly and peacefully November 27, 2020.

Derry is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bernie Jensen; daughters, Nicole (James) Riek and Marcy (fiancé Paul Martucci) Jensen; grandchildren, Austin Riek, Cody Riek, Hunter Riek, and London Martucci; brother-in-law, Joseph Chaapel; brother, Sean (Carrie) Ahearn; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Mortimer Ahearn; mother, Margaret M. Ahearn; sister, Margaret Chappel; father-in-law, Ruppert Jensen; mother-in-law, Sally Jensen; and brother-in-law, Jan Martens.

There will be no prior services or celebration. Fond memories of Derry may be shared with her family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com.

Published on December 08, 2020