It is sad when a local, established, business is closed. I’m going to miss Maier’s Market in Andover. It was always a place I liked to stop when I was passing through town. It had a great deli where you could get a taco anytime you wanted, not just on certain days. It had a great bakery where you could find a donut to eat with the cup of coffee you’d purchased in the deli. The meat always looked fresh. The cuts weren’t so large that a single person would have to cut them apart and place half in the freezer, and the produce always looked good.

I’m going to miss stopping in.

That said, it has been suggested that the new Dollar General store in Andover played a part in the demise of the market, but it may also be a windfall.

It is easy to see driving the highways and byways that we have a plethora of Dollar General stores – in Allegany County alone, Wellsville has two, Belmont and Scio share one, Alfred and Alfred Station have one. There are Dollar Generals in Belfast, Bolivar, Cuba, Fillmore, Friendship and Rushford and one being planned for Angelica.

I thought it was delightful a few years ago when the leaders of an Ohio-based Boy Scout troop kayaking the Genesee mentioned that they were pleased with the number of Dollar General stores they had passed. They said that every night when they camped on the river they were able to walk to a Dollar General for supplies.

Are there too many Dollar Generals for a county this size? I’m sure the people of Rushford would not think there are too many, after all on Sunday night, when they realized at 9 p.m. that they needed a quart of milk and a box of cereal the next morning, where could they go? Their Dollar General solved that problem.

Are two stores in Wellsville, one too many? I seem to find myself visiting both, because when one of them doesn’t have something – like large $1 cans of cat food, the other might. However, they haven’t been getting in those nice large cans of cat food in recent weeks and I’ve noticed that the space where the cans could usually be found, is now labeled $1.25 instead of $1. Which is something a person recently mentioned to me about the store. She said, “They lure you in with lower prices and then after a year or so they raise the prices.”

Perhaps that is what is going on. I’m not sure. It could be the trade war, but then I hate the idea that my cat food is coming from China. I guess when I think about it, I don’t want to know where my cat food is coming from, even though to be a responsible cat mom, I should know.

The person making the comment was being derogatory toward Dollar General and expressing the fear that a Dollar General in Angelica will, like in Andover, be the demise of the Mom and Pop stores on Main Street.

My suggestion to Angelica, is to ask the DG officials to consider an already established location, like they did in Wellsville. DG didn’t build new facilities in Wellsville, they moved into already established and vacant store fronts. Angelica officials should ask DG if they would be interested in moving into the old school complex. Conveniently located, but out of sight, the site has plenty of parking and plenty of room inside. With so much room inside, there would still be room for community events there, such as basketball. I know that the building was privately owned, but there may be a deal to be worked out.

As for the demise of local businesses; I don’t know why there would be. Dollar General doesn’t sell antiques, ice cream cones, one of a kind gifts or salt rising bread or serve food – so what would be forced to close?

Maybe Andover should look at its Dollar General and the demise of the market as an opportunity for more economic development. Why can’t a new deli open up to take the place of the one in the market. Why can’t a butcher shop open up on Main Street? Why can’t a bakery start up? And with so many farms around why can’t there be somewhere in town to purchase fresh produce?

The Dollar General is a phenomenon that we have to learn to live with and one that isn’t going away. They are obviously filling a need that wasn’t being met or they wouldn’t be so successful.

Andover and Angelica have to look at the glass as being half full and instead of whining about what has or what might happen, and find a way to work with the lemons they’ve been given.

— Kathryn Ross is a longtime reporter and columnist with The Wellsville Daily Reporter and The Spectator.