I had an interesting experience this past Election Day. I worked as an election inspector – one of those ladies, and sometimes men, who help you sign in and discover which district you are supposed to be voting in.

For the most part it was a lot of fun. Except, I had to report to my poll assignment by 5:30 a.m.

Yes, Virginia there is a 5:30 in the morning.

That is something I am not used to seeing unless I’m going to bed and not getting up for the day.

As is usual for me whenever my life veers away from the everyday monotony – I didn’t sleep before the event. Oh, I went to bed at 10 p.m. but you couldn’t have forced my eyes to close with C-clamp. I tossed. I turned. I straightened my blankets. I listened to a book on tape. I got up to go downstairs for a break and to find something to snack on. I pet the dog – pried him off the couch to go outside. I watched a movie and generally did everything I could think of to go to sleep. But sleep would not come.

I ended up turning off the alarm and getting up at around 4 a.m., plenty of time to get ready and make the 5-minute trip across town to my assigned post. It was dark and rainy.

There is a lot to do to set up a polling place. There are lots of signs to put out and post both inside and outside the location. Probably the easiest thing is getting the voting machine ready. But you must arrange the room according to a mapped-out site so voting will be kept secret. You have to arrange tables for the inspectors and tables for the private voting booth. Most importantly you have to check out all the different kinds of foods everyone brought to share.

I baked my specialty pies, the ones I make for holidays because my family raves about them. I’m not sure if that is because the pies are really that good, or whether they are just conning me, so they don’t have to make them. Anyway, the pies went over well.

Then we settled in for the long wait for the voters to come in. But that really didn’t happen. There was a steady stream of voters throughout the day – Surprise, Surprise.

My fellow inspectors said they were surprised that the turnout was so good, especially when you consider most of Wellsville’s local offices were uncontested.

The voting machines were rather easy to use. Filling out the ballot was a little tougher. You had to fill in the circle – you couldn’t check it. Still it is a far cry from hanging chads and such. It is pretty straightforward, and the machine is locked, so I don’t see much of a way of tampering with any votes. The votes are recorded, but they are also backed up with a paper ballot which is swallowed by the machine.

It did finally slow down at around 8 p.m. The polls were open until 9 p.m. Only a couple of voters came in after 8 p.m. But during the day we actually did have some lines. The more experienced among us – which was everyone but me – said that next year during the Presidential Election there would be lines.

Still, this year’s voter turnout was larger than expected. States like Virginia and Kentucky saw increases in the number of people casting their ballots early on. Here in Allegany County reports are that the number voting is larger than usual for such an election.

Which all leads me to believe that perhaps the message about the need to vote is getting through to people.

We saw what happened in 2016 when Democratic turnout was lower than expected. That might have had a lot to do with the polls that had already proclaimed that Hillary Clinton would be the winner. I can remember afterwards hearing a lot of people saying they wished they’d gotten out and voted. At the time I just had nothing to say to them. But they believed the polls. The lesson learned should have been – don’t take anything for granted and don’t put all your faith in the polls.

I’ve always wondered about the polls, because I have never once received a phone call asking me whom I plan to vote for.

But taking into consideration the results of the 2018 election, there seems to be a trend building. It may be that voters are finally listening and making an effort to cast their votes. And that is just what must happen to maintain our Democracy.

— Kathryn Ross is a longtime reporter and columnist for the Wellsville Daily Reporter and The Spectator.