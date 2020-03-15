This past week the Hornell Department of Public Works started yet another bridge reconstruction. The city closed down the Seneca Street Bridge on Feb. 17, and March 4 closed down the East Main Street Bridge as well. The brutal New York winters take a devastating toll on our traveling infrastructure, making these projects necessary for the safety of citizens. Beyond the overall positive outcome of the rebuild, the day to day safety of residents has become of concern.

The location of Hornell Cities emergency services is placed in an unfortunate position for these closings. Some routes are going to take longer in emergency situations. Of course that's the case with any street closing, or detouring. But two closings at once has created a dangerous situation. To go along with the reconstruction, the city's hospital is in the middle of moving to the complete opposite end of town. Taking the reroutes into consideration, employees and hospital goers will just add to the already confusing change of the hospital's 125 year original location.

Although too late to go back now, the citizens of Hornell should be wary of their routine taking a detour.

Hayley Drake,

Hornell