An open letter to the Mayor, the Hornell City Finance Committee, and Common Council:

As the most recently appointed member of the Hornell City Library Board of Trustees, I take your letter cutting our finances as an outrage, and a personal affront to the well-being of our city. We are in receipt of your letter and it is reprehensible of you and your administration to continuously reduce our funding ($10,000 in 2019 and now by $107,000 this year). It is anticipated that with the most recent cut, we will lay off our staff and shutter the library until our school funding becomes available sometime in early fall (October). It is a sad day for every person of Hornell that will not experience all the joys of the library over this next half-year!

When I was asked by an out of town visitor a number of years ago “which building is the nicest around town?” I quickly replied with “the library.” It is in the library that you can get a book on every subject, you can learn and grow personally, professionally, and escape through literature, and now, technology. The library represents a valuable resource to everyone within our city and well-beyond; sadly, you have cut our budget.

Not only do we have open doors for all of the community, we are creative and resourceful with the monies that we receive. We provide a variety of services to all ages beyond just book lending from our holdings. At the library there are programs for young and old, lectures on topics of interest, and mixed media and technology to use and check out. The library is a designated “cooling” station in the summer, provides resources for job seeking, and a meeting place for those working to better their life.

Your predecessors in city hall funded the library through the great depression, they must’ve known that the books and community anchor that the library provided was valuable. While I’m generally not an advocate of “this is how it’s always been done” they made the right decision. Unfortunately, you did not!

Fortunately, in my short time on the library board I have witnessed first-hand the dedication, perseverance, creativity, and tenacity of my fellow board members. They, and I, are committed to open our doors as soon as it is safe to do so to continue the high-level of service our community has experienced over the last century and a half.

The library has always been an invaluable resource to our community, and will be for many years after our time.

Sincerely,

Dr. Garrett J. McGowan