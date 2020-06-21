Like Mayor Buckley, I was heartened to read about the peaceful protest in Hornell and the willingness of community members and leaders to be with one another in this historic moment. I appreciate the Mayor publicly denouncing the vile murder of George Floyd at the hands of police and acknowledging that the growth of the City of Hornell will include growth in our diversity.

What is troublesome is that Mayor Buckley’s public letter does not propose a single action, public initiative or tangible strategy for supporting these values. He doesn’t once speak the words at the center of this global initiative: Black. Lives. Matter.

What actionable items will be proposed by the City of Hornell to honor the values of "diversity" that Mayor Buckley speaks of? Will there be town hall meeting to engage the public on this topic? A community-led committee for anti-racist action formed? A list of objectives to maintain open lines of communication between the police department and the community?

Important, sustained work is required to implement anti-racist initiatives and to cultivate an environment which is safe for all of our community members; clicking our heels three times and saying "diversity" won’t be enough.

What is also troublesome is that Mayor Buckley’s letter speaks to Hornell’s values of diversity and growth, while he votes to defund one of the most important public institutions that fosters learning: The Hornell Public Library. If the City of Hornell is growing as quickly as Mayor Buckley says, then it is even more imperative that our leaders address the tangible actions that will steer the city in the right direction and invest in the public institutions that are the nuts and bolts of American culture. Right now our public library has zero funding from the city. Is this the mark of a "growing" city committed to "diversity"?

While a recession is evident, it is hard to believe that the city isn’t capable of providing any funding for one of our most important public resources. Our library remained funded by the city of Hornell during The Great Depression; for it to sit without funding and without investment from our city during this time of "growth" is remarkable.

Communities need more than empty rhetoric to foster safe spaces and growth. While there are a wide variety of ways to creatively engage with one another to ensure that the city of Hornell is a safe place for all of its community members, let’s start with the basics: Fund our city library. Fund our parks and recreation.

In the spirit of coming together, I challenge our city officials to speak publicly about these funding decisions and present a plan for when the city will once again invest in the life blood of our community.

Audrey Ellis,

Hornell