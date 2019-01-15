The NYSPHSAA (New York State Public High School Athletic Association) believes that the athletic field of competition is an extension of the classroom. In an effort to recognize academic excellence coupled with athletic participation, the NYSPHSAA sponsors the Scholar Athlete award based on a team concept of academic achievement, intended to be an incentive for all team members to raise their individual GPA to positively affect their team’s success. Scholar Athlete teams must be a Varsity team, with the minimum Team Composite Grade Average of 90 percent for 75 percent of the roster. Each individual with a 90 percent or higher individual GPA qualifies for this award and receives a recognition pin while the school receives a certificate for display.

The Penn Yan Academy Department of Interscholastic Athletics is proud to announce the following awards:

Varsity Girls Cross Country: Paige McKee, Adriana Rodriguez, Joddie Decker, KianaLarham, Grace Murphy, Jenna Curbeau (Coach Rick Smith)

Varsity Fall Cheerleading: Keira Maher, Camila Rodriguez, Tristyn Orr, Cailyn Warren, Mackenzie Chapman, Madison Flynn, Camryn Webber, Alexia Strong, and Taylor Snyder (Coach Christine Peck-Ross)

Varsity Girls Tennis: Abigail Garvey, Jayden Hollister, Samantha Denson, Sydney Moravec, Claire Pullen, Molly Pullen, Grace Worth (Coach Nate Kraemer)

Varsity Boys Soccer: Patrick Bailey, Brigham Hansen, Dylan Hassos, Alex Reyes-Leon, Zachary Smith, Daytona Bailey, Caiden DeMarco, Eric Fingar, Tyler Griffin, Nicholas Jarecke, Christian Reinard, Bryan Smith, William Steele, Jacob Eskildsen, and Nicholas Egburtson (Coach Jason Hassos)

Varsity Girls Soccer: Avery Castner, Reilly Cohick, Marianna Dalglish, Kaley Griffin, Elle Harrison, Sierra Harrison, Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger, Samantha Lane-Tomion, Triana Burgos- Farnan, Mariah Hoover, Leah Moniot, Rachel Wheeler, Brady Logan, Abigail Schroo, and Cassandra Chidsey (Coach Kyle Nelson)

Varsity Volleyball: Lauren Chinski, Kayla Andersen, Sarah Loucks, Serina Sheradin, Caitlin Wunder, Peyton Comfort (Coach Eileen Wunder)

Varsity Golf: Cameron Bassage, Zachary Lewis, Trenton Samatulski, Kevin Smith (Coach Dan Doyle)

Varsity Football: Andrew Rossi, Spencer Christensen, William Rogers, and Jack Peterson

Individual Awards

If a team does not meet the Scholar Athlete Team Criteria, the individuals with GPA greater than or equal to 90 percent are eligible to receive a pin. The Penn Yan Academy

Daniel Jiang (Varsity Boys Cross Country), Kyle Berna, Brennan Prather (Varsity Football)