The Penn Yan bowling team kept rolling this past week with wins over Waterloo and Honeoye.

Coach Mindy Johnson was effusive when talking about her teams’ wins over Waterloo. The boys won 4-1 and the girls won 5-0.

“Wow, what a great match,” Johnson said. “It’s always a great match when we bowl Waterloo. After losing the first game, our boys got themselves in gear and finished the match well. It was intense at times but the sportsmanship on both sides was impressive. Kari Ayers led the charge today with her 595 series. Andy Kniffin shot her first 500 series.”

Emilie Thomas also had a 500 series to help the winning cause for the girls, rolling a 530. Zach Gurba led the way for the boys with a 560. Right behind him were Jon Mashewske and Camron Bassage with scores of 556 and 555 respectively. Also rolling 500 series’ were Connor Harmon (521), Ben Broome (520), and Trenton Samatulski (500).

Penn Yan 5 Honeoye 0

Both Mustang squads earned 5-0 victories against Honeoye the day before. For the girls Ayers was again high bowler with a 569 series. Thomas followed closely with a 558 series.

On the boys’ side, the Mustangs were led by Harmon with a 582 series. Samatulski rolled a 514 series and Bassage had a 504 series.

The team faced Romulus last night and is on the road to match up with Wayne Thursday.

Dundee

The Dundee bowling team had mixed results last week as the girls won against Bloomfield 5-0 but the boys lost 4-1.

The girls were led by Kayla Andrews who had a 427 series. Mercedez Roy (405) and Edele Morgan (400) also had solid performances.

The boys had a strong showing from Connor Muck who notched a 549 series. Stephan Smith was right behind him with a 547 series and Hunter Murphy had a 527 series.

The team faced Marcus Whitman last night and plays Romulus Thursday.