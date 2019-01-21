At the Wayne-Finger Lakes League Wrestling Championships Jan. 18 and 19, Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan finished fifth overall with a score of 131.5.

Justin Smith lost by a fall in the championship at 132 lbs. Jarred Calice (138 lbs.) defeated Josh Jones of Wayne by a 6-5 decision.

Aiden Mowry defeated Dylan Campbell of South Seneca by fall to finish in third place. Jayden Reed lost to Newark’s Jackson Vermeulen 18-4 in the consolation match.

Dundee finished in 16th place with 5 points.

In other recent wrestling action:

Geneva 38 MW/PY 35

Evan Gray won a 6-5 decision at 120 pounds for PY/MW and Jarred Calice won a 9-1 major decision at 138 lbs.

At 145 lbs., Charlie Burgess won by technical fall (15-0) and Mason Peterrson won by fall in 1:05 at 195 lbs.

Newark 34 MW/PY 33

Aiden Mowry (113 lbs.), Justin Smith (132 lbs.) and Jarred Calice (138 lbs.) all won by fall for Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan.

At 152 lbs., Dylan Howell won a 6-5 decision for MW/PY.

Red Jacket 45 Dundee 18

The Dundee Scots fell to Red Jacket last week. Details about Dundee athletes were not available.