Matt Wood and Lily Hall of Dundee competed in the Hurley Invitational Jan. 18 at Ithaca. Wood competed in the 3200 and 600 small school division. He finished in third place in the 3200 with a time of 10:25.10 and earned a fourth place finish in the 600 with a time of 1:34.86. Wood’s time in the 600 was a personal best and a new Dundee school record.

Hall competed in the 55 meter, long jump, and triple jump. Although she fouled out of the long jump, Hall had a great day, setting her personal best in the triple jump with a jump of 34-10.50, good enough for first place and setting a new Dundee school record. Hall also finished 13th in the 55 meter dash with a time of 8.18.