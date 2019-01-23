The Penn Yan Mustangs boys’ basketball team traveled to Pal-Mac and earned a solid road win, 50-43, but found the going a bit more difficult when they played league leader Wayne at home last week, losing 70-53.

Penn Yan 50 Pal-Mac 53

Penn Yan coach Marty Gibson was pleased his team did well against Pal-Mac. “I’m always happy to get a win on the road,” he said.

The team finished 12-for-19 from the free throw line, which is a slight improvement. The Mustangs have left a lot of points at the foul line so far this season. “It’s better than we have been shooting,” Gibson said.

Kyle Berna led the team with 17 points while Peter Nicholson added 13 points.

Wayne 70 Penn Yan 53

Wayne, which is undefeated in the league this season, kept on rolling against Penn Yan last Friday.

Brennan Prather and Berna paced Penn Yan with 11 points apiece.

The team now has three days of practice to prepare for Mynderse, whom they play Friday in Seneca Falls. Penn Yan won earlier in the season, but Gibson expects a better version of the Blue Devils this week.

“That’s going to be a battle,” he said. Mynderse recently beat Newark in Newark, a team that beat Penn Yan earlier this season. “They’re improving. Hopefully, we can get a win on Friday.

The Mustangs are 7-7 overall and currently hold the number three seed in sectionals.

Dundee

The Dundee boys’ basketball team lost to Romulus this week in a game they led throughout the first half and trailed by only three points with a minute to go.

Preston Cratsley led the scoring for the Scots with 12 points and Brandon Edmister tallied 8 points.

Naples 64 Dundee 61

The team took on Naples, who is currently second in the Finger Lakes West with a 12-2 record, and lost in overtime 64-61.

“It has taken longer than we expected but the kids are starting to play well,” said coach Les Miller.

Austin Gibson had 15 points, Cratsley added 14 points, and Isaac Semans had 13 of his own.

The team plays Marcus Whitman Friday at home.