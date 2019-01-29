Dundee girls clinch Finger Lakes West League title with 4-1 victory over Romulus

Penn Yan bowling faced Bloomfield and Wayne last week. The Dundee girls clinched the Finger Lakes West League title with their victory over Romulus.

Penn Yan boys 5 Bloomfield 0

Jon Mashewske led Penn Yan with a 616 series that included a high game of 225. Zach Gurba also put in a strong showing with a 601 series with a game high of 222. Cameron Bassage rolled a 592 and Connor Harmon had a 565.

Penn Yan girls 5 Bloomfield 0

For the girls, the Mustangs were led by Kari Ayers’ 613 series that included a 226 game. Brandee Ellis added a 598 score and Emilie Thomas notched a 553 series. Ellis’s 598 included a personal best game of 212. Reilly Stewart also reached her personal best with a 189 game.

Penn Yan girls 5 Wayne 0

The Mustangs faced Wayne last Thursday. The girls won 5-0 while the boys only mustered one win against four losses.

Ayers led the way with a 611 series. Thomas had a 585 series, while Brandee Ellis also bowled well with a 446.

Wayne 4 Penn Yan boys 1

On the boys’ side, Bassage scored a 612 series. Mashewske had a 531, Harmond added a 518, and Gurba rolled a 488.

Dundee Bowling

The Dundee bowling team faced Romulus Jan. 24 The boys won 4-1 and the girls clinched the Finger Lakes West league title with a 4-1 win.

Dundee 4 Romulus 1

The girls were led by Kayla Andrews, who had a match-high 430 series. Edele Morgan supported that with a 429 series of her own. Sam Hunt rolled a 381, while Mercedez Roy had a 366.

Dundee boys 4 Romulus 1

Connor Muck led the boys with a 640 series. Hunter Murphy had a 603, while Stephan Smith bowled a 519.