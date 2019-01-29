The Penn Yan girls’ basketball team lost to Mynderse last Friday 63-61.

Senior Peyton Comfort led the Mustangs with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Ashley Sisson added 12 points and 5 rebounds of her own. Freshman Jammie Decker had 10 points and 7 rebounds, while sophomore Joddie Decker scored 9 points and had 5 assists.

Mynderse was led by Maddie Barnett with 18 points. The Mustangs face Waterloo at home today.

Marcus Whitman 59 Dundee 28

In a local matchup, the Dundee girls’ basketball team lost to Marcus Whitman by a score of 59-28.

Ari Beverly led the Wildcats with 16 points, Maddie Ryan added 12, and Katie Deatherage added 8.

Hallie Knapp led the Lady Scots with 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals. Makenzie Cratsley added 7 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals, while Megan Sutherland had 5 points and 4 rebounds.

Dundee fell to 3-8 in the Finger Lakes West, 5-9 overall. Marcus Whitman improved to 8-2 in the league, 8-6 overall.