Saturday morning found three of the six lodges in the Southern Tier District at Penn Yan Elementary for the annual lodge competition to see who continues in their quest for a national champion free throw shooter.

In the 8/9 boys division, the winner was Lincoln Bennett of Horseheads Lodge #2297, who made 15 of his 25 shots to capture the top prize. Brody Lewis from Penn Yan took second place with 9 of 25 shots made.

Moving to the same bracket for the girls, Jemma Randall from Horseheads took second place with a respectable 14 of 25, but it was Penn Yan’s Delaney Battin who captured the top prize and the day with an 18 of 25 showing. Delaney now moves on to the West Regional next weekend in Rochester.

Next up, the girls and boys 10-11 division found Sam Underhill of Penn Yan grab the silver trophy making 13 of his 25 free throws with first place going to Jackson Cavalier of Elmira Lodge #62 bringing home the gold with 15 of 25 finding the bottom of the hole.

In the girl’s bracket, Emma Kamas fired in 16 of 25 to move to the next level while Madison Pierce of Penn Yan finished her day with 8 of 25 to take home the second place trophy.

The final 12-13-year-old bracket saw Ryelan Jones of Penn Yan Lodge #1722 walk off with the top prize, canning 17 of his 25 chances and he will Join Delaney Battin in Rochester next weekend to see if he can move on to the New York State championship. Second place went to Bobby Cavalier of Elmira, who tossed in 12 of his 25 chances.

On the girl’s side, Alyvia Woodruff of Elmira finished on top, making 15 of 25 shots while second place went to Leah Scott from Horseheads, who tossed in 12 of her 25 free throws.

As always my thanks to the tremendous help crew - scorers Rich Pierle, Bill Denison, Norm Koek, Judy Jones, Mike Manahan, Barb Abissi, Bart Winslow, and Terry Murphy; referees Steve Morse and Deb Curbeau; my assistant director Ron Dailey, and my mentor for many years from Horseheads, Don Fischer.

Also, a special thanks goes to Elks Exalted Ruler Linda LaRock and her crew at the Penn Yan Elks Lodge for providing a wonderful meal at the conclusion of the day’s event. Those are the folks who do the work and once again made a very successful day for a great group of kids. Good luck to all the winners next Saturday in Rochester.