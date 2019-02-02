Representatives of the Outlaw Speedway are pleased to announce the dates for the Annual Arnot Mall Car Show.

Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31, 2019 are the two days designated for the annual affair.

Cars will roll in the Big Flats facility on Friday night, March 29 at the completion of regular business hours. The show will run all day Saturday and Sunday with everyone excused from the facility late Sunday afternoon.

Saturday evening, March 30 will be earmarked for the Driver Autograph Session as well as the Tire Changing Competition.

Drivers and fans are encouraged to mark the dates on their calendars in preparation for the annual car show event and more details will be released as they become available including Arnot Mall rules and regulations, entry and discharge times, car registration as well specific times for both autograph’s and tire changing.

It is anticipated that Outlaw Speedway will once again have their Friendly Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Official Pace Truck on hand as well as a pair of Modifieds owned and piloted by track owner, Tyler Siri and his hired gun, The Doctor, Danny Johnson. Tentative plans also call for the return to the Arnot Mall of the Outlaw Speedway Monster Truck, “Outlaw Crusher” which was well received at last year’s car show event.

It is anticipated that more information will be disclosed at the upcoming track banquet on Feb. 9, 2019.

For more information regarding the Outlaw Speedway including ticket availability for the upcoming Feb. 9 track banquet simply log on at www.outlawspeedwayllc.com or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook/OutlawSpeedwayLLC/.