In the afterglow of the Penn Yan boys winning the Finger Lakes East championship, the Penn Yan and Dundee bowling teams honored their parents and seniors last week in their final match of the regular season. Penn Yan won both contests 5-0

The superintendents of both schools, Kelly Houck and Howard Dennis, were there to show support for their schools’ athletes. The Penn Yan seniors include Kari Ayers, Emily Augustine, Emilie Thomas, Courtney Schenk and Rielly Stewart. The Dundee seniors are Hunter Murphy, Connor Muck and Mercedez Roy. Penn Yan coach Mindy Johnson appreciated the day to honor athletes and parents.

“It is so great that we are able to do these celebrations together because our kids practice so much together and work together so well,” she explained of the match with Dundee.

Penn Yan boys 5 Dundee 0

On the lanes, Zach Gurba paced Penn Yan with a match-high 742 series that included games of 269, 245, and 228. He was followed by Cameron Bassage who had a 614 series with games of 245, 192, and 177. Trenton Samultuski notched a 605 series with games of 218, 199, and 188.

For Dundee, Connor Muck led the way with a 660 series with games of 243, 219, and 198. Hunter Murphy followed with a 580 series that included games of 232, 211, and 137. Stephan Smith rolled a 494 series with games of 180, 157, and 157. The win improved the Penn Yan boys’ record to an impressive 71-9 for the season.

Penn Yan girls 5 Dundee 0

The Penn Yan girls were paced by Kari Ayers who had a 597 series with games of 246, 191, and 160. Brandee Ellis contributed with a 510 series featuring games of 188, 184, and 138. Emilie Thomas rolled a 495 series with games of 189, 171, and 135.

Dundee’s girls were led by Mercedez Roy’s 407 series that had games of 168, 121, and 118. Jaedyn Brewer bowled a 397 series with games of 146, 127, and 124, while Kayla Andrews was a pin behind her at 396 with games of 155, 122, and 119.

Sectionals for the boys will be held Feb. 12, while the girls will compete Feb. 13. Johnson has confidence her team will do well.

“Both my girls and boys team will definitely competing for the sectional title,” she said. “Both teams are in Class C and would have a great chance to be the small school representative at States. Newark, on the girls’ side, could be tough, but I am very positive about our ability to challenge them. For the boys, Wayne and Newark will be formidable opponents but I do think our drive, our enthusiasm, and our consistency will help us prevail.”