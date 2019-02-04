The Penn Yan and Dundee girls basketball teams each notched wins last week. The Penn Yan boys tallied a 48-45 win over Geneva, and the Dundee boys fell to Rochester Academy, 57 - 55.

Penn Yan girls 48 Waterloo 46

The Penn Yan girls defeated Waterloo 48-46 last week.

Ashley Sisson led the scoring with 12 points to go along with 7 rebounds. Peyton Comfort added 11 points and 4 rebounds, and Jenna Curbeau had 9 points and 12 rebounds.

Dundee girls 64 Bloomfield 55

The Dundee Lady Scots’ Basketball team defeated Bloomfield Saturday afternoon by a score of 64-55. Although there were a number of lead changes throughout, Bloomfield was able to take a 46-40 lead into the 4th quarter. Dundee finished strong with a 24 point 4th quarter to pull away at the end. The Lady Scots were led by Mackenzie Strait’s 12 in the period. Overall, Strait had 31 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Makenzie Cratsley added 10 points and 14 rebounds, Haille Knapp added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Megan Sutherland added 9 points.

Dundee girls 59 HAC 40

The team won a hard fought battle against HAC last Thursday by a score of 59-40. After Dundee earned a halftime lead of 25-11, HAC fought back in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 8 with a score of 35-27 at the end of the period. With about 5 minutes left in the fourth, HAC was able to further whittle away the lead down to just 4. That’s as close as it would get as Dundee’s defense tightened up and enabled them to pull away the rest of the game.

Mackenzie Strait led the Lady Scots with 22 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds. Makenzie Cratsley had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Megan Sutherland added 12 points and 4 rebounds, and Haille Knapp scored 9 points and had 11 rebounds.