The West Region managed to have two of our shooters move on to the New York State Hoop Shoot finals after Saturday’s matchup against the West, Southwest, and West Central regions in Rochester.

Penn Yan sent two contestants into battle with Ryelan Jones finishing third in the boys 12 and 13-year-old bracket and Delainey Battin, after a slow start, finishing at the top of hers.

Young Ms. Battin again drew the number one slot and made 6 of her first 10 shots. She then had to watch as three other shooters worked their magic with one of them canning 9 out of 10 to set the pace. The second round saw Delaney go 11 of 15 to finish with 17 of 25 on the day. Her chief competitor, however, ran into a cold streak which can happen when your 8 and 9 years old — actually can happen at any time — and when it was over Delaney had captured the day’s top prize.

Saturday, March 2 is the next go and this, the New York State finals, will be held in Clifton Park, where Delainey will shoot against three other regions, North, South, and East, for the right to move to the Tri-state contest against the Pennsylvania and New Jersey champions.

Those winners then go to Chicago for the United States Championship and the right to have their names inscribed in the Basketball Hall of Fame.