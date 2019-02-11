It has been a time to gear up for sectionals for the girls’ basketball teams.

Newark 60 Penn Yan 58

They played league-rival Newark last Tuesday and lost a close matchup 60-58.

Peyton Comfort led the team with 20 points and 6 rebounds. Ashley Sisson added 11 points and 6 rebounds of her own. Sierra Harrison chipped in with 11 points.

The Mustangs face one final opponent in the regular season when they play Pal-Mac at home Feb. 13. Coach Katrina Davenport thinks her team could make an impact in sectional play.

“We are seeded #8 right now (and) honestly, after the #1 seed, our bracket is wide open,” Davenport explained. Dansville, who Davenport calls a “solid” team, is currently the #1 seed and has not lost a game this season. “Anything could happen,” she says.

South Seneca 67 Dundee 32

The Dundee varsity girls’ basketball team lost to South Seneca last Tuesday night by a score of 67-32. Mackenzie Strait led the Scots with 11 points and 3 assists. Makenzie Cratsley added 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. Haille Knapp added 8 points and 9 rebounds.

Red Jacket 49 Dundee 37

Dundee also lost a tough game to Red Jacket last Thursday night by a score of 49-37. Mackenzie Strait led with 12 points and 5 assists. Megan Sutherland added 9 points, Haille Knapp added 6 points and 10 rebounds, and Makenzie Cratsley added 4 points and 10 rebounds.

Red Jacket 39 Marcus Whitman 32

The Red Jacket Indians (13-5) are on a three-game winning streak after Saturday’s 39-32 showing against the Marcus Whitman Wildcats (10-8).

Maddie Ryan was able to keep Whitman in it all afternoon with a team-high 19 points. Ari Beverly was the next top scorer for the Wildcats with eight points.