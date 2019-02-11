We are down to the final few games of the 2018-19 basketball season and the Penn Yan boys have their sights set on making some noise during sectional play. The team played two of its three final games last week, losing to Newark 62-42, but defeating Midlakes with perhaps its best offensive performance of the year.

Penn Yan 68 Midlakes 62

“It was a good, high-scoring night for us,” said coach Marty Gibson of the 68-point effort against Midlakes. “It looks like we’re starting to figure it out.”

Gibson also believes there are some key younger players helping with the team’s improvement. Against Newark, “Kyler Lloyd played about 25 minutes and scored 10 points,” he said. “Hopefully that sets us up for him to continue. Our younger players are starting to get better, all three sophomores are really contributing which is exciting.”

The Mustangs clicked against Midlakes. Gavin Gerhart had a nice game with 10 points,” Gibson pointed out. “He’s been coming on. That was very helpful.”

Kyle Berna paced the scoring with 17 points. Peter Nicholson also added 10 points.

Newark 62 Penn Yan 42

The team was not fortunate against Newark. They were without Connor Fingar, a main cog, because of illness.

Gibson thought the boys played hard, but Newark is tough. Jayden Peters led Newark with 25 points. Kyler Lloyd’s 10 points led the Mustangs.

The Mustangs faced Pal-Mac Tuesday night, just before the end of the season. Penn Yan is currently a 5-seed for sectionals, but with some luck, could move up to #4. The team will be waiting on the Wellsville vs. Wayland-Cohocton and Bath vs. LeRoy games before they can be sure of their final seed.

The Dundee boys’ basketball team attempted to get into the win column with two games last week, but lost to HAC on Saturday and lost to Red Jacket 65-45 in their white-out game last Friday night.

HAC 39 Dundee 31

Michael Hand led the scoring for Dundee Saturday with 11 points. Austin Gibson added 8 points and Brandon Edmister had 4 points.

Red Jacket 65 Dundee 45

On Friday, the Scots were led by Isaac Semans who had 14 points. Preston Cratsley and Hand added 9 points apiece.

The team finishes its regular season this week with a game Monday against Rochester Academy Charter school and tomorrow versus Honeoye.