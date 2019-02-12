The Dundee Varsity Bowling team competed in the doubles and singles tournament at Canadaguia’s Roseland Bowl Feb. 5. The girls received a medal and plaque for their West League Division win.

Jaedyn Brewer and Mercedez Roy won 1st in their division C doubles.

Connor Muck and Hunter Murphy won 1st in their division B doubles.

Kayla Andrews got 2nd and Cassie Morrisette got 1st for their division C singles.

Stephen Smith got 1st in his division A singles.

Named to the Finger Lakes West First team were Stephen Smith, Hunter Murphy, Connor Muck, and Mercedez Roy. Courtney Eddinger was named Coach of the Year.