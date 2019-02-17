The second season has officially arrived for area girls basketball teams. The quest for some teams will begin on Tuesday, and for others, the wait is just a little bit longer.

While teams like Hornell, Wellsville, Dansville, Fillmore and Andover have been regarded as contenders all season long, others like Genesee Valley, Whitesville Canisteo-Greenwood and Prattsburgh/Avoca will look to rise to the occasion and make some noise themselves.

Here’s a look at the sectional playoff field:

Class B1

How tough is the Class B1 bracket? Only two teams finished with less than 13 wins, creating a stacked field that the Hornell Lady Red Raiders will attempt to navigate in the coming weeks. Hornell's high-octane offense blitzed opponents for much of the season and set new school records.

The Red Raiders finished the year with a solid 14-5 record, but it wasn't quite enough to secure a home game as No. 6 Hornell will visit No. 3 Greece Odyssey (14-6) Friday at 5 p.m. Hornell is battle-tested, especially entering the postseason coming off a close road loss to undefeated Dansville.

“We knew coming in that they are a really tough matchup for us, especially when both big girls are on the floor. And the first thing we told them in the locker room after the game was that they are now ready for sectionals,” said HHS coach Brian Dyring after the game. “They came into a loud, crazy environment, and went through the entire spectrum of what can happen during a game.”

Class B2

It was without a doubt another spectacular season for Kristen Moose and the Lady Mustangs of Dansville, going an undefeated 19-0 after finishing 12-11 with a long run through the sectional tournament a year ago.

Now, they stand as Class B2’s top seed and await the No. 9 LeRoy/No. 8 Penn Yan winner to begin what is poised to be a deep run through the Sectional playoff picture. If they are to advance to the semifinal round, they will meet the No. 5 Waterloo/No. 4 Mynderse winner early next week. The scary thing is, the best might still be yet to come for the Mustangs.

“We are playing well, but I still don’t think we’ve reached our peak yet," Moose said after a big season-ending win over Hornell. "We told the girls to celebrate this until midnight, and then the next morning it's time to refocus. Sectionals is a clean slate for everyone, and you can have a top seed get upset by the bottom seed. Nothing really matters if you aren’t playing hard and working on getting better every day.”

As for the team behind them, the Lady Lions of Wellsville finished a strong, winning six of their last eight game, including three in a row to grab the No. 2 seed with a 14-5 record overall.

Their journey through the Class B2 bracket will begin Friday afternoon, when they host the No. 10 Rochester Prep/No. 7 Haverling winner in the Lion’s Den at 4 p.m. Head coach Michelle Alvord says that the field in Class B2 will present its challenges right away, but likes where her team is now.

“It’s a deep bracket. I like our draw and familiarity with the teams we have the potential to face,” she said. “Dansville is obviously a strong favorite finishing undefeated and earning the top seed. We always look at sectionals as the second season. Every team starts fresh, every team starts 0-0.”

If the Lady Lions advance to the semifinal round, they will face the No. 6 Wayland-Cohocton/No. 3 Attica winner at a neutral site early next week.

Class C1

Fresh off a Steuben County Championship over Hammondsport this past week, Canisteo-Greenwood ended the season with six of its last seven games in the win column on the way to a 13-7 record and the No. 4 seed in Class C1.

With the bracket featuring No. 1 Gananda, No. 2 Avon and No. 3 East Rochester, the Lady Redskins will look to navigate through a tough field of competition beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m, when they will likely host No. 5 Marcus Whitman, who faces No. 12 Sodus on Wednesday.

Addison has picked up the sixth seed in the Class C1 picture, hosting No. 11 North Rose-Wolcott. The winner will face No. 3 East Rochester in the Quarterfinal round Saturday.

Class C2

The Lady Rebels of Cuba-Rushford will get an early start to their sectional season, as they picked up the No. 7 seed in Class C2 tournament play after an 8-12 record, led by another stellar season from Kate Howe.

Cuba-Rushford will hit the hardwood Wednesday night to take on No. 10 Byron-Bergen with the winner facing one of the top seeds in No. 2 Red Jacket. Class C2 is headed by top-seeded Marion (16-4). They will get the No. 9 Alexander/No. 8 RACS winner this upcoming weekend.

The Lady Rebels are joined by No. 11 Perry and No. 6 Letchworth in its half of the bracket, with the winner of that contest facing No. 3 Geneseo in quarterfinal action.

Class C3

South Seneca has sprung back up to the top of Class C3 once more this season, suffering just a single loss in the midst of a 19-1 season on the hardwood, joined by No. 2 Oakfield-Alabama and No. 3 Keshequa as the three top seeds in the class.

The Lady Indians are guided by one of New York State’s all time greats on the sideline, Pete Piraino, as they will likely face No. 6 Cal-Mum in Quarterfinal action this upcoming Saturday in Nunda. As for the Lady Wolverines of Bolivar-Richburg, they picked up the No. 13 seed in tournament action.

Bolivar-Richburg will take on No. 4 Wheatland-Chili in first round action on Wednesday on the road with the winner facing either No. 12 Naples or No. 5 York in the Quarterfinal round.

Class D1

The season has been nothing short of perfect for the Lady Eagles of Fillmore, as they wrapped up their regular season with a 20-0 record after a win over Silver Creek on Wednesday to solidify their top seed spot at the top of Class D1.

“It’s a brand new season and everybody is 0-0 going in,” coach Tom Parks said. “We’re in a challenging field, a really open field with a lot of good teams out there. We’ll prepare as hard as we can and hopefully we can win at least three more games.”

The Lady Eagles will look to use their depth to their advantage once again, as they fell short of the Class D1 Finals one season ago, falling to last year’s Cinderella in Pavilion. Now, the path to the finals will go through Fillmore, as the Eagles begin their season in the Quarterfinal round by awaiting the winner of the No. 9 Kendall/No. 8 Mount Morris winner on Tuesday.

Fillmore has recent history with both teams, with Kendall defeating Fillmore in soccer this past fall for the Class D1 title, while the Lady Eagles split with Mount Morris last season on the hardwood. An Allegany County semifinal match could very well happen as No. 4 Genesee Valley hosts No. 5 C.G. Finney Friday evening for a spot in the next round.

In Steuben County, No. 10 Jasper-Troupsburg and No. 7 Arkport/Canaseraga kick it off with a first round meeting on Tuesday.

The winner will face No. 2 Hammondsport on the road next weekend. As for Alfred-Almond, the No. 6 seeds will host No. 11 Honeoye with the winner facing No. 3 Prattsburgh/Avoca in the Quarterfinal round in Prattsburgh.

Class D2

In Class D2, all eyes will be on Andover after finishing the regular season with an 18-2 record. The No. 2 seeds will look to make it three consecutive years of making the Semifinal round, maybe even perhaps a third straight year in which they face their Class D2 rival – back-to-back champion Elba.

The Lady Panthers came so close to capturing the Class D2 crown from the Lady Lancers, but head coach Jake Bannerman is hopeful that his team can make it back there once again.

“They always say that it’s tough to beat a team three times,” he said. “Well we would have to do it twice to make it to the finals. Our mindset is definitely different this year. Last year, we were the underdog against both Arkport/Canaseraga and Prattsburgh. This year, we’re the favorite. Being able to play while knowing that will be interesting.”

Andover will likely reach the Semifinal round once again, but Bannerman won’t count out any scenario, as the team will likely face an opponent that has given them a run in both meetings this season – No. 7 Hinsdale, which faces No. 10 Friendship on Wednesday.

“This year is definitely going to be a tough road for us,” the third-year coach said. “Potentially playing Hinsdale, who played us tough in both games in the regular season, and then meeting the Lima/Whitesville winner. Obviously meeting Whitesville and coach (Duane) Brubaker would be an exciting game, especially with how close our games were this year.”

No. 3 Whitesville looks to meet Andover early next week in Dansville, after Saturday’s home contest with either No. 11 Belfast or No. 6 Lima Christian.

No. 9 Northstar or No. 8 Scio will get the honor of taking on top-seeded Elba in Class D2 Quarterfinal round action, with the winner of that game taking on either No. 5 Romulus or No. 4 Houghton Academy in the semifinals.