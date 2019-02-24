HAMMONDSPORT — Second-seeded Hammondsport put together a 39 point first half in its 61-32 victory over No. 10 seed Jasper-Troupsburg Friday in the quarterfinals of the Section V, Class D1 playoffs.

The Lakers jumped out to a 21-7 lead after eight minutes and upped their lead to 39-13 at halftime.

"I think the strong first half set the pace for us," Hammondsport head coach Brian Jones said. "Everyone that came off the bench tonight did well and contributed for us."

Hammondsport kept the pressure on in the second half, outscoring Jasper-Troupsburg 23-19.

Ana Salom led the Lakers with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Destiny Hammond contributed nine points.

Taryn Hayes led Jasper-Troupsburg with 12 points. Jade Atherton followed with six and Sydney Dennison chipped in five. Taylor Aldrich had three with Erica Carl, Brynn Waters and Hailey Potter adding two each.

The Wildcats wrap up the season 6-16 in head coach Kali Muhleisen's first campaign, graduating Hayes, Aldrich, Dennison, Carl, Potter, Morgan Schneck and Lorena Penha from this year's group.

Hammondsport will move on to face the winner of No. 3 seed Prattsburgh/Avoca on Monday at Haverling at 7:45 p.m.