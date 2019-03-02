Enders nets game-high 34 in MVP performance

ROCHESTER – When Adam Enders took a look at the banners inside the Belfast gym, he noticed some numbers on the walls. 2017 was the school’s most recent championship in soccer, a title Enders is quite familiar with. But then, he glanced over over at the basketball banner.

There was only one year marked in white numbering on the red banner – 1940, the last time the Bulldogs were last victorious with a Section V championship. Enders said despite winning a title on the soccer field, winning one on the hardwood would take it to a whole different level.

“It’s a lot more special. It was a nice win in my junior year for soccer, but knowing that I’m not going to be here with this small family again after this year, to do this, it would be awfully special for me,” the Bulldogs senior said. “Not winning a title since 1940 was definitely in our discussion as the year went on. We were looking up at the banner, and we noticed only one number on that banner. We knew that we wanted to make history.”

That long 79-year wait was poised to finally end on Saturday. All the Bulldogs had left to do was defeat top-seeded Prattsburgh, who won their previous meeting at the very beginning of the season. That was nearly three months ago.

The Bulldogs have been on fire as of late, and at the biggest stage in Section V, Enders made sure history was made.

A new number was officially added to the Section V basketball championship banner in Belfast, as the No. 3 seeds brought their three-point game to life in the opening quarter, setting the stage from one of their strongest defensive efforts of the season to hold the No. 1 Vikings in check in their historic 60-55 win to capture the Class D2 title.

“It’s been since 1940 that this team last graced a sectional title. In the two years that I’ve been here, it certainly has felt like every bit of those 80 years,” Belfast coach Joe Hennessy said. “I’m glad we got here, the seniors put in all this work, and it was nice to see it pay off. Most of them have been playing since eighth, ninth grade. For this hard work and dedication, I’m glad we could get this for them.”

Belfast’s (17-6) hot start was initialized by its three-point shooting in the first quarter. The team landed eight in all, and five of them came in the first quarter alone, as the Bulldogs sprung out to a 10-4 run behind Enders and his seven points during the stretch.

Along the way, Kevin McCumiskey pitched in big time, as he nailed a pair of his four treys to complete a 21-11 first quarter. Enders said it’s been all about playing old-fashioned Belfast basketball.

“Since Sectionals began, we’ve been working on Elba and Prattsburgh when we noticed we were going to be the three seed,” he said. “We’ve been focusing on the charges, getting back, getting loose balls, and most importantly, playing our basketball. We’ve been playing Belfast basketball for a long time, and it’s good basketball.”

The Vikings (19-4) were able to chip away at the start of the second by scoring the first six points. Just as fast as they were able to jump aboard, Belfast provided a response for the majority of the game, keeping their 10-point margin heading into the half and for good in the second half.

“They shot phenomenally today. You try to get ready for games like this. On the bus, the whole ride up, the boys were loose,” said Hennessy. “Everyone was having a lot of fun, and at the time, I wasn’t really sure if that was going to be a good or bad thing. Turns out it was a good thing. They came out and made some buckets, but we played some great defensive basketball. Prattsburgh is a great team, but the ball went our way tonight.”

In the third quarter, Enders and McCumiskey led the tag-team effort once more, including a big inbounds play from McCumiskey to Enders in front of the basket to draw the foul and record the three-point play as soon as Prattsburgh had cut the lead down once more. Enders also hit a huge pull-up three to push the lead from seven back to 10.

“He does a great job. He’s seen the double teams, the triple teams his whole life,” Hennessy said. “Box and ones, triangles and twos, we kind of found a way to keep the other guys spread out on the floor to open things up for him. He responded well, and he didn’t force too much either. Kevin was huge tonight, and even Alex (Enders). Those three seniors are our backbone.”

Enders finished with a game-high 34 points for Belfast to go with his 11 rebounds. McCumiskey chipped in with 13 points on his way to an all-tournament nod. Carter Guilford added an all-tournament nod, while Alex Enders received Class D2's sportsmanship award alongside the Vikings' Kris Johnson.

Prattsburgh was led by Johnson in the scorebook, who had a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds. Mason Putnam had 19 points for the Vikings, whose season comes to a close with a record of 19-4, as they bring their entire team back next season.

As for the Bulldogs, their journey continues as they now move into the Class D State Qualifier to take on Class D1 champion Mount Morris, who defeated No. 1 Avoca by a 79-64 count to win the title. That game will take place Wednesday night at a site and time to be determined.

Belfast 21 12 12 15 – 60 Prattsburgh 11 12 11 21 – 55

BELFAST: Stephen Struckmann 1 0-0 2, Kevin McCumiskey 4 1-4 13, Adam Enders 13 6-7 34, Hunter Enders 1 0-0 3, Alex Enders 1 0-0 3, Devin Harriger 0 1-2 1, Carter Guilford 1 2-2 4. Totals: 21 10-15 60. PRATTSBURGH: Kris Johnson 9 0-0 20, James Crowder 2 1-2 6, Ammon Anderson 2 0-0 5, Mason Putnam 6 6-8 19, Ethan Covert 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 7-10 55. 3-point goals: Belfast 8 (McCumiskey 4, Ad. Enders 2, H. Enders, Al. Enders), Prattsburgh 6 (Johnson 2, Crowder, Anderson, Putnam, Covert). Total Fouls: Belfast 14, Prattsburgh 18. Fouled out: Crowder (P).