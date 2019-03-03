The Keuka College Men’s Lacrosse team defeated Elmira College 21-4 Saturday morning at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex.

Keuka College (2-0) was led by freshmen Jacob Rogowski (Henrietta / Rush-Henrietta) and Chris Bellanca (Hamburg/ Frontier) with four goals apiece. Fellow freshman Connor Cupp (Bath/ Bath-Haverling) continued the strong start to his career with two goals and three assists in the win.

Keuka College 21 vs. Elmira College 4

The Soaring Eagles struck first on Saturday with a goal two minutes in for the lead. The Wolves quickly responded as Brandon Clark (Bath/ Bath-Haverling) found Connor Cupp in front of the net for the goal. The Wolves quickly took the lead as they scored 37 seconds later. After a Dan Blaessig (Webster/ Webster Thomas) goal, the two teams would go scoreless for the final 7:51 of the first quarter.

The Wolves continued their scoring run in the second. Off the opening faceoff, Blaessig found Will York (Canandaigua/ Canandaigua Academy) for the goal. That sparked an 8-0 quarter for the Wolves as Keuka College led 11-1 at the half.

Elmira snapped Keuka’s 11-goal run with a tally minutes into the second, but the Wolves continued to attack Rogowski scored a pair in the frame. Elmira scored a third late, but Josh Moyer (Farmington/ Palmyra-Macedon) scored in the final seconds to give Keuka a 16-3 lead.

The Green and Gold closed it out in the fourth. They outscored Elmira 5-1 in the frame, with the scoring for Keuka capped by Codey Hall (Churchville / Churchville-Chili). Keuka College continued on to defeat Elmira College 21-4.

KC Notes:

· It was the sixth straight win for Keuka College over Elmira College. Despite the recent streak, the Soaring Eagles still lead the all-time series 13-12

· It was the most goals scored and largest victory for Keuka College in the 25-game series against Elmira, topping the previous bests both set last season

· Harold Pallone (Cortland / Cortland) had seven groundballs and seven caused turnovers for the Wolves. The junior now has 160 groundballs in his career, passing Justin Pecori for fifth all-time

· Keuka College controlled possession from the start as the Wolves went 24-29 in faceoffs. Seth Spurgeon (Chittenango/ Chittenango) and Matt Klim (Gates Chili / Gates Chili) combined to win the fifth most faceoffs in a game in program history

· Chris Bellanca, Codey Hall, Josh Moyer, Jacob Rogowski, and Kenny Santiago (Geneva/ Geneva) all scored their first collegiate goal on Saturday

Up Next for Keuka College: The Green and Gold take to the road next weekend for a tough test at the College at Brockport. Keuka College has lost their last four games against the Golden Eagles, including an 11-6 loss at home last season.