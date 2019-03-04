Penn Yan participated in the sectional competition at AMF Gates in Rochester Feb. 26 and 27.

For the girls, the Mustangs were seeded second and finished in second place. After the morning round, Penn Yan was in first in front of Newark by 12 but in the afternoon session, Newark was just too strong for Penn Yan.

Kari Ayers led the way for the Mustangs with a great showing. She rolled 1292 for six games, 632 in the morning and 660 in the afternoon set. She was named to the All-Tournament team and she was awarded the high series award for Division C. Her series total was the second highest among all bowlers from Monroe County, City Catholic league, Wayne County league and Finger Lakes East and West.

“Kari Ayers was phenomenal,” said head coach Mindy Johnson. “It is a wonderful accomplishment for a wonderful and talented young lady.”

Brandee Ellis shined in the morning set with a 530 series and seniors Emily Augustine and Emilie Thomas performed consistently all day.

The boys’ team, which was seeded fourth, finished fourth in the Class C division of nine teams. The winner was Sodus/Williamson.

Cameron Bassage was the high Mustang bowler with a series of 1075 for 6 games. Connor Harmon rolled the high game for the Mustangs with a 222.

“This team of boys and girls have been wonderful to work with,” Johnson explained. “We laugh, cry, and eat a lot together but we really consider ourselves a family. As I tell them: #mustangforever! An extended family that you will never lose!”