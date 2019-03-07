BELMONT — The team portion of the Twin Tiers USBC Open bowling tournament concluded over the weekend at Belmont's Community Lanes with the Canfield's team winning a handicap total of 3334.

Canfield's was also the winning scratch team with a 3180 total. Leading the scoring for Canfield's was Robby Goode with 677, Mark Amidon with 670, Aaron Thompson with 626 and Chris Sebastian with 625 scratch scores. High game score from the team competition was Mark Amidon's 290.

Doubles and Singles competition starts on Saturday at Good Times of Olean.

HANDICAP TEAM LEADERS

1. Canfield's 3334 2. Ryan's Logging 3325 3. East Wind Nursery 3323 4. Bokman's 3311 5. Dunbar's C & P 3289 6. CCI 3235 7. Ram Forrest 3216 8. Olean Nutrition 3204 9. VFW 9487 3187 10. Fassett Lane (Well.) 3185

WEEKEND HONOR ROLL SCORES

Mike Kuc 267-212-236, 715; Chuck Neal 234-243-208, 685; Robby Goode 228-246-203, 677; Mark Amidon 290-232, 670; Tom Dunbar 203-266, 661; Aaron Thompson 257-204-200, 661; Jed Murphy 235-234, 658; Kris Ritter 222-214-215, 651; Matt Gross 224-254, 650; Tom Larson 240-205-205, 650; Jim Brisson 266-215, 643; Shane Dunbar 214-238, 640; Zach Long 201-229-210, 640; Casey Jackson 237-224, 635; Roy Belleisle 236-200, 631; Aaron Thompson 242-245, 626; Seth Petrichick 255, 625; Chris Sebastian 217-211, 625; Dane Norton Jr. 258, 623; Darlene Howard 227-226, 621; Dave Harkenrider 204-238, 618; Aaron Wagner 237, 617; Mark Wigent 216-204, 617; Dylan Dunbar 256, 616; Harley Butler Jr. 238-202, 615; Ben Poiselli 211-208, 614; Larry Brownell 205-225, 609; Travis Ward 213, 604; Jared Mauk 234, 602; Dahl Flynn 218-214, 601; Harley Butler III 221-202, 600; Jeff Gordon 221; Cheyenne Stuck 229; Ray Klein Jr. 243-220; Dave Bentley 213-214; Steve Dickerson Sr. 213; Steve Cook 232-205; Randy Crooks 203; Ron Gross Jr. 212-201; Aaron Thompson 260; Jerry Powley 234; Harry Edwards 226; Steve Miller 223; Rob Enos 215; JJ Brisson 207; Pat Fitzgerald 204; Brian Gares 203; TL Sevinsky 203; Nick Viglietta 201; Chad Sibble 200; Max Gilluly 200; Nate George 245; Will White 241; Scott Feness 239; Brent Rohrabacher 235; Gary Kellogg 225; Shawn Machen 212; Carey Shields 209; Jim Brownell 204; Tom Painter 202; Dusty Baldwin 203; Brad Ostrander 200-213; Stu Foster 223; Mike Sherman 254;