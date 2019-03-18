3-Man League

Community Lanes

High series: Mike Rix 697 (223, 233, 241), Don Watts 691 (201, 242, 248), JOEL VANIK 690 (205, 300), Joe White 672 (236, 268), Ted Gordon 661 (257, 205), Bill Bigelow 629 (210, 214, 215), Ken Pierce 622 (212, 212), Brian Pinney 620 (223, 204), Zach Long 619 (206, 216), Andy Bigelow 613 (237).

High games: Jon Clayson 234, Tom Larson 221, Dave Warner 212, Scott Feness 204, Ron VanDerLinden 203, 207.

Tuesday Night Mixed League

Community Lanes

Team Scores: Stephens Construction 25, Off Duty 5; Fillmore Pharmacy 24, Dale’s Dames 6; R&R Truck Repair 18.5, Nicholson Pharmacy 11.5.

High series: Lisa Lewis 674 (248, 234, 192), Jim Brownell 621 (204, 201, 216), Kirsten Salyer 567 (200, 185, 182).

High games: Josh Babbitt 226, 213, Joe Demick 201, Scott Feness 201, Ellen Graham 180, Shawna Robbins 166, 167, Tracy Stephens 165.

Wednesday Afternoon Ladies League

Maple City Bowl

Team Standings 1. The Udder Place 254.5-180.5 2. T.C.B. Construction 251.5-183.5 3. Pizza King 228-207 4. 4 Seasons 218-217 5. Maple City Dodge 214.5-220.5 6. J.C. Cafe 213.5-221.5 7. Bennett’s 213-222 8. The KP’s 196-239 9. State Farm 194-241 10. Billy Schu’s 192-243

High games: April Bradley 193, Tammy Murray 189, Roberta Drake 186, Nancy Phillips 182, Charlene McGregor 179, Lori Morse 179, Amanda Snyder 178.

Sunday Night Mixed League

Bowl-m-Over lanes

Team points: Tall Pines 4-0, Ray of Sunshine 2-2, J.W. Embser + Son 2-2, Spare Me 0-4.

High series: Aaron Thompson 645 (204, 245), Michelle Ford 550 (184, 177, 189).

High games: Crockett Ford 213, 205, Earl Graves 210, 210, Betty Wiech 182.

Friday Night Dresser Rand League

Bowl-M-Over Lanes

Team points: Bi-Polar Rollers 25, Scooby Doo’s 5; Chargers 21, Lucky Strikes 9; King Pins 19, Four + 1 11; 4 Balls + A Split 16.5, Injury Squad 13.5.

High series: Dahl Flynn 617 (223, 213), Aaron Thompson 601 (213), Marty Updike 522 (223).

High games: Duane Gowdy 236, Jesse Schrader 232, Shawn Milliman 221, Jeremy Gowdy 213, Matt Martin 213, Chris Inzana 212, Tom Latterell 211, Al Ormsby 204, Bruce Fuller 204, Marikae Fanton 191, Kelly Williams 191, Lu Syzmkowiak 188, Kathy Farman 188, Karen Pease 176.

Wellsville Service Bowling League

Bowl-M-Over Lanes, Week 28

Team Scores: Bokman’s 4, Buckley’s Storage 0; Fassett Lane 4, Dunbar’s C+P 0; Wellsville Ford 4, Elks Lodge 0; Baldwin Forest 4, B+B 0; Big Dogs 3, Bowl-M-Over 1; Texas Hot 3, Moose 601 1.

High series: Aaron Thompson 731 (279, 214, 238), Jeremy Gowdy 708 (237, 238, 233), Brad Ostrander 708 (262, 265), Mark Wigent 706 (267, 258), Chris Bartoo 683 (230, 258), Tom Dunbar 676 (277, 243), Kyle Braymiller 671 (224, 237, 210), Scott Osgood 664 (242, 237), Duane Gowdy 623 (214, 219), Jesse Schrader 608 (216, 200), Stan Ingraham 601 (258).

High games: Kurt Matteson 254, Josh Baldwin 224, Shane Dunbar 222, Carey Shields 215, Jim Marble 213, Curt Gowdy 209, Nick Viglietta 205, Brian Gates 205, Ken Shields 204, Jason Morse 203, Chuck Neal 202, Brian Salmonson 202, Brent Rohrabacher 200, Will Shutt 200, Don Greenan 200.

Week 29

Team points: Bokman’s 3, Dunbar’s C+P 1; Big Dogs 3, Texas Hot 1; Bowl-M-Over 3, Buckley’s Storage 1; Wellsville Ford 3, Fassett Lane 1; B+B 3, Eyeballs 1; Moose 601 2, Elks Lodge 2.

High series: Josh Baldwin 676 (276, 213), Tom Dunbar 651 (235, 224), Scott Osgood 645 (265), Bruce Kear 634 (212, 204, 218), Kris Ritter 631 (232, 214), Jeff Gordon 623 (213, 220), Dylan Dunbar 608 (204, 212), Jeremy Gowdy 608 (232, 202), Bobbie Morse 602 (241, 203), Jed Murphy 600 (206, 210).

High games: Chris Bartoo 253, Chuck Neal 247, Jim Marble 232, Don Cooley 229, Curt Gowdy 224, Ben Polselli 222, 200, Jordan Perham 221, Kyle Braymiller 217, 221, Phil Fanton 213, Ken Shields 211, Jesse Schrader 210, Duane Gowdy 207, Dave Saunders 206, Gary Sagerman 205, Brent Rohrabacher 204, 209, Jim Vossler 203, Jim Stebbins 201, Nick Violetta 201, Dan Anderton 201, Vinny Greenan 200.

— Results appear in print in The Sunday Spectator each week.