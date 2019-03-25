Limestone College women's lacrosse senior midfielder Courtney Lafler (Penn Yan ) was named Conference Carolinas Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Lafler helped lead the Saints to a 2-0 week after Limestone picked up wins against Conference Carolinas opponents the University of Mount Olive and Erskine College.

The senior captain led the Saints with 12 goals and one assist for 13 points. She added two ground balls and two caused turnovers over the two games.

Lafler and the rest of the No. 11 Limestone women's lacrosse team will return to action tomorrow (March 26) against Converse College. The league game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Spartanburg, S.C.