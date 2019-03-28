HORNELL — A very youthful Red Raider team got the baseball season started off in dominating fashion as Caleb Burdett tossed a five-inning no-hitter and Hornell defeated Perry/Mt. Morris by a 17-1 final in a five inning game.

“We have youthful experience this year. We are deep and we’ve got multiple kids that can play multiple positions. Our rotation is deep this year too. We might not necessarily have anyone who is dominant per say, but we’ve got a ton of kids who can throw a few different pitches for strikes,” said HHS coach Brian Dyring. “It’s nice to be able to make some changes. And if a kid is struggling, we will be able to get him a break and change things up and not just keep putting him out there to struggle. I don’t know how good we will be, but if the kids continue to work hard and improve on the little things, we could be a very good baseball team by the end.”

Burdett was in total control in his very first varsity start. The sophomore ace had all of his pitches working from the start, and did not give up a hit all night long while striking out nine batters in the complete-game win.

“The first thing we noticed about Caleb is that he knows what he is doing up there. He’s got a clue. He’s up there pitching, not just throwing. He has an approach and he can throw all three of his pitches for a strike,” said Dyring. “Hopefully this isn’t the best performance we see out of him this year. If he continues to progress, he could be a real weapon for us in the postseason.”

The Red Raiders got the bats rolling in the opening inning and simply never looked back. With two outs, Connor O’Rourke got things started with a walk. That was followed by a Caleb Burdett single and a Zach Miles single to load the bases.

Then, Matt Oyer ripped a two-out double into the gap in right centerfield as everybody came around to score and Hornell grabbed the early 3-0 lead after one.

In the second inning, the Red Raiders added four more runs and increased its lead. Demetrius Cabic started the inning by working his way onto base and scoring on a passed ball. A few batters later, Jonas Sciotti laced a hard shot deep into left-center that scored Nick Oyer from second. After a Justin D’Amato sacrifice moved Sciotti to third base, O’Rourke worked another walk to put runners on the corners. Then Burdett singled up the middle to score Sciotti, and Matt Oyer got his second RBI of the game with an infield single that made it 7-0 after two innings.

The Red Raiders put the game away for good in the bottom half of the third inning with four more runs. With the bases loaded and nobody out, O’Rourke finally got a pitch he could swing at, and the junior made the most of it when he crushed the ball to the fence for a three RBI triple. He would score moments later on a passed ball, giving Hornell the 11-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, Caleb Rose, Demetrice Cabic, D’Amato, Ethan Curran, Burdett and Miles all added runs to the board as the lead increased all the way up to 17-1.

“It was good to see the kids hit like this today. It doesn’t matter what kind of pitching you see on the first day — that was live pitching. We haven’t been able to get a scrimmage, and we’ve been preaching to be aggressive early in the count,” said Dyring. “If you get a first pitch fastball, try to do something with it. I thought we did well with that approach tonight.”

Burdett returned to the hill in the top of the fifth to finish off what he started, closing things out with a looking strike-out that officially sealed the no-hit bid.

Hornell (1-0) now heads to Gananda on Friday evening at 5 p.m.