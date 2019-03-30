CORNING - Corning had seven different goal-scorers in its 18-7 victory over Fairport Saturday in a non-league boys lacrosse matchup.

“It’s the system, there’s going to be some guys that score some one game and the next game it’s going to be a different guy,” Hawks head coach Chris Hogue said. “That’s the thing about this team, they’re really unselfish.”

Fairport jumped out to a 1-0 lead after just 49 seconds off of a quick faceoff win and score from Gavin Ingalls.

Corning responded with five unanswered goals through the next 11 minutes of the quarter with three coming from Collin Neally and two scores from Eddie Gigliotti.

The Red Raiders fought back with two straight goals in 30 seconds to cut the lead to 5-3 to start the second quarter, but Corning responded with a 3-1 run to end the half up 8-4.

“We were playing pretty consistent early,” Hogue said. “We were able to respond to each little run of theirs in the first half.”

Fairport brought the deficit down to as little as three in the second half at 9-6 after two goals from Ingalls.

The Hawks then erupted for seven straight goals to end the third quarter to put the game away. The run included scores from Quinn Bowler, Nik Nickerson and Seth Grottenthaler.

“We put in 5 or 6 right away after halftime that really sparked us, then we just kept the momentum going,” said Hogue. “I was really proud of them.”

Neally led the Hawks with five goals while Bowler posted four goals, Grottenthaler added three goals, Cam Kenefic and Gigliotti chipped in two goals and Nickerson and Brendyn Hogue each registered single scores.

Corning has now won two straight games and improves to 2-1 after dropping its first game.

The Hawks will host Horseheads Friday in their next contest.

“It’s a momentum changer for us,” said Chris Hogue. “This was a huge game against a Section V opponent that is a powerhouse. I think it’s just going to build their confidence and we’ve got to get ready for Horseheads now.”