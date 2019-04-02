ADDISON - Haverling traveled to Addison Tuesday and came away with a 10-8 victory in a non-conference softball matchup.

Rachael Eggleston went 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs for the Rams while Chyanne Bushyhead and Liz Veley each added two hits.

Jordan Rougeux tossed a complete game punching out nine batters and allowing five hits.

Binoca Conklin had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights and Marissa Tucker added a hit.

The Knights had runners on second and third in the sixth and seventh innings with a chance to tie the game, but couldn't break through.

"There's a lot of positives tonight, being our first game," Addison head coach Oakley Hayes said. "I was pleased with (Gabby) Coletta's catching tonight and Bionca stepped up."

Becca Knowles tossed a complete game in the loss for the Knights.

Haverling (1-1) will host Wellsville Thursday at 4:30 p.m. while Addison (0-1) will travel to Campbell-Savona today at 4:30 p.m.