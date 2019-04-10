Fillmore remains unbeaten against Red Raiders

HORNELL — The Fillmore Eagles took their undefeated show on the road and grabbed their first away win by a huge 20-1 final over the Red Raiders on Tuesday afternoon in Hornell.

Fillmore jumped out of the starting gates, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning. The Eagles then put runs across the board at a strong and steady pace for the next four innings while riding a great defensive showing and solid outing from Macy Miller in the circle.

“Hornell put the bat on the ball really well, and we were fielding everything. We didn’t have any mistakes in the field and we also made some big plays. When its this early and you can make some big plays like that, it’s contagious and it can be demoralizing for your opponent,” said Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley.

Miller went the distance for five innings, allowing just one run on one hit while striking out four batters. Miller was also strong at the plate, finishing the day 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a pair of walks.

“When we play like that defensively, it’s easier for the pitcher to get confidence and trust her pitches. The first four games, we’ve done a really good job of backing up our pitching, which then feeds right into the offense,” said Beardsley.

Also in the win, Riley Voss, Carlee Miller and Dani Wolcott all added multi-hit performances. Voss, Wolcott and Shelby Beardsley all scored three runs, while M. Miller, C. Miller, Megan Lewandowski, Macy Beardsley and Ashley Burgess all reached home plate twice.

“We were disciplined at the plate and we hit the ball well. We were finding spots, and our big thing this year is moving runners. I don’t care if you get out, just as long as you move the runner. And today, I don’t think we stranded one runner on third base. That’s a big goal for us.”

Hornell’s lone run of the game came in the fourth inning. Mackenzie Gardiner drilled a ball into centerfield and quickly raced around the base paths for a triple. Juliette Marino then hit a ground ball to the right side of the infield to pick up the RBI sacrifice.

Julia Day got the start in the circle for Hornell, lasting three innings while receiving the loss. Jaden Robords finished off the final two frames in her first varsity pitching performance.

Fillmore (4-0) now returns home today at 7 p.m. to host Genesee Valley. Hornell (0-4) now heads to Dansville for one final game before spring break on Thursday evening at 4:30 p.m.

Fillmore 603 38 — 20 10 0

Hornell 000 10 — 1 1 2

Fillmore: Macy Miller (WP) and Dani Wolcott.

Hornell: Julia Day (LP), Jaden Robords and Alizea James.