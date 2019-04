The Penn Yan girls’ lacrosse team faced a non-conference foe in Class A Hilton April 8, losing 13-6.

The Mustangs were paced by Sydney Hulse who found the back of the net two times. Also scoring were Grace Ledgerwood (1 goal), Reilly Cohick (1 goal), Hayley Andersen (1 goal), and Allison Winslow (1 goal, 1 assist).

Alex Cox registered 12 saves in goal for Penn Yan.